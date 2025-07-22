Legendary Rocker Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76, Family Confirms

Los Angeles, CA — Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and known as the Prince of Darkness, died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family confirmed in a statement. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” the statement read. The family requested privacy during this difficult time.

Osbourne’s death marks the end of a legendary career spanning over five decades in rock music. Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham, England, on December 3, 1948, he faced numerous challenges in his youth, including struggles with learning disabilities. He discovered music as a passionate outlet.

In 1968, Osbourne co-founded Black Sabbath with Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler, a band credited with shaping the heavy metal genre. Their hits, like “Paranoid” and “Iron Man,” became anthems for generations. However, in 1979, Osbourne was fired from the band due to his struggles with addiction.

After his departure, Sharon Arden, who would later become his wife, became his manager, guiding him through a successful solo career. He released notable albums including “Diary of a Madman” and “No More Tears.” Despite the challenges, including his well-documented battles with substance abuse, Osbourne found immense success as both a musician and television personality.

His reality show, “The Osbournes,” premiered in 2002 and gave viewers an inside look at his tumultuous family life. This show helped redefine the reality TV genre, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

In recent years, Osbourne faced serious health issues, including a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis revealed in 2020. He also had significant neck surgery in 2022. Despite his declining health, he remained hopeful and recently hinted at excitement for potential performances.

Sharon Osbourne said, “He was a fighter until the end.” The family’s bond remained strong through Ozzy’s health challenges. Kelly Osbourne, a daughter, spoke about the public misconceptions of her father’s health and urged people to stop spreading rumors about his condition.

Ozzy is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their three children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, along with two children from a previous marriage. His loss is felt deeply by fans and the music community alike.