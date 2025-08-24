Legendary Ski Coach Erich Sailer Passes Away at 99

Burnsville, Minnesota – Erich Sailer, a legendary figure in American ski racing, has passed away at the age of 99, leaving behind a profound legacy in the sport he shaped for decades.

Sailer, who taught over 25,000 skiers throughout his career, was known for transforming Buck Hill, a modest ski area in Minnesota, into a breeding ground for Olympians. His death on Tuesday was met with tributes from former students and the skiing community.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn, one of Sailer’s most famous protégés, shared her grief on social media. “There is no doubt that I would not be the person or skier I am today without him,” Vonn said. “He single-handedly did more for skiing than any other coach in America.”

Born in Telfs, Austria, Sailer immigrated to North America in the 1950s, getting his start in Canada before eventually moving to the United States. He pioneered summer ski racing in North America, establishing camps at Oregon‘s Mount Hood and later in Montana.

After arriving at Buck Hill in 1960, Sailer quickly turned the struggling ski team into a respected powerhouse. Within a year, athletes were qualifying for Junior Nationals, and over time, 15 racers from Buck Hill made the U.S. Ski Team.

In addition to Vonn, Sailer coached Kristina Koznick, a three-time Olympic competitor, who shared her heartbreak at his passing, saying, “You poured your heart and soul into me. I was so blessed to know and love you, Erich.”

Despite retiring from teaching at 96, Sailer remained a regular presence at Buck Hill, offering advice and encouragement to younger competitors. His commitment to the sport earned him a place in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.

His daughter, Martina Sailer, reported that his health declined recently following a brain bleed. She remembered her father as a vibrant personality. “He always brought a lot of energy to the hill,” she said.

Along with his daughter, Sailer is survived by his wife, Ursula, and two granddaughters. As the ski community mourns, many recall how Sailer’s teachings will continue to influence generations of skiers.