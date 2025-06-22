Sports
Legendary Trainer D. Wayne Lukas Hospitalized, Will Not Return to Racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame horse racing trainer D. Wayne Lukas has been hospitalized and will not return to training, Churchill Downs announced Sunday after consulting with his family.
The 89-year-old Lukas has been facing a severe infection that has worsened. According to his family, he has chosen to decline an aggressive treatment plan in favor of returning home.
His horses have been entrusted to assistant trainer Sebastian “Bas” Nicholl, who expressed deep respect for Lukas. “Wayne built a legacy that will never be matched,” Nicholl said. “Every decision I make, every horse I saddle, I’ll hear his voice in the back of my mind. This isn’t about filling his shoes — no one can. It’s about honoring everything that he’s built.”
Lukas is celebrated as one of the most accomplished trainers in horse racing. He boasts 15 Triple Crown victories, placing him second behind his close friend Bob Baffert. Additionally, Lukas has a record-tying 20 wins in the Breeders Cup.
His remarkable career includes winning the Kentucky Derby four times since 1988. His last Triple Crown victory was in 2024 with Seize the Grey at the Preakness, marking his seventh win, just one shy of Baffert’s record.
Churchill Downs president Mike Anderson paid tribute to Lukas, stating, “Wayne is one of the greatest competitors and most important figures in Thoroughbred racing history. He transcended the sport of horse racing and took the industry to new levels.” Anderson further emphasized the loss will be felt deeply: “The enormity of this news is immense, and our prayers are with his family and friends around the world during this difficult time.”
