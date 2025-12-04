Health
Legislation Expands Hospital Care at Home for Seniors Nationwide
WASHINGTON — Congressman Vern Buchanan, Vice Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, announced today that the House unanimously passed his Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act.
This legislation aims to extend the successful ‘Hospital at Home’ program, which allows patients to receive hospital-level care in their homes. Buchanan emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “At a time when our health care system is stretched thin, we need solutions that help patients recover faster at a lower cost.”
The program, launched by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in November 2020, had been set to expire, but this new act extends it through 2030. Buchanan noted that this change will benefit numerous hospitals, particularly in Florida, providing care to hundreds of seniors.
According to a recent report by CMS, home care has been linked to faster recovery times and reduced risks of complications such as infections and falls. Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith praised the initiative, saying it allows seniors to stay surrounded by their families while receiving necessary treatment.
The Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act received bipartisan support and is co-sponsored by several representatives, including Mike Carey, Dwight Evans, and Michele Fischbach. Buchanan expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their efforts to preserve and expand this critical healthcare model for Americans.
“This vote reflects commonsense, bipartisan action that Americans deserve,” Buchanan said.
