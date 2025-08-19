Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Unveiled at Gamescom 2025

Cologne, Germany – At Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Warner Bros. and TT Games announced a new video game titled Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, set to release in 2026. This open-world action-adventure game allows players to explore Gotham City while enjoying the signature Lego humor.

The game features characters, storylines, and environments drawn from decades of Batman films, comics, and television shows. Players will follow Bruce Wayne’s journey to becoming the hero of Gotham, with combat mechanics likened to the popular Batman Arkham series.

In a notable casting choice, comedian Matt Berry will voice Bane, bringing a fresh take to the iconic character. Players can expect familiar faces such as Catwoman, Robin, and Jim Gordon, who will all be playable, enhancing the diverse gameplay experience.

This new title marks a shift for TT Games, which has previously released over 20 Lego games since 2005, typically following level-based gameplay. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight aims to balance storytelling with a more open experience, integrating references to Christopher Nolan‘s and Matt Reeves‘ films, along with elements from the Arkham game series.

The game’s combat system has been revamped to include more counter-based actions and introduce varied difficulty levels, a first for TT Games. Lego Batman is scheduled to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC.

More details about the gameplay and features are expected to emerge as developers provide hands-on previews throughout the event.