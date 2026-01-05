LEGO Introduces Smart Play Sets at CES 2026, No Screens Required

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — LEGO announced its new Smart Play technology today at CES 2026, aiming to enhance traditional play without reliance on screens. The interactive platform includes LEGO Smart Bricks, Smart Minifigures, and Smart Tags that react in real time to create a dynamic play experience.

The Smart Brick, which resembles a standard 2×4 LEGO brick, contains advanced technology including sensors, microphones, and speakers. When connected with Smart Minifigures and Smart Tags, kids can enjoy context-appropriate sounds and light effects during playtime.

Launching on March 1, 2026, the LEGO Smart Play sets will initially feature three Star Wars-themed products. The included Luke’s Red Five X-Wing, priced at $100, will have 584 pieces, two Smart Minifigures—Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia—and five Smart Tags that emit various sound effects like engine roars and laser blasts.

Another set is the 473-piece Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter, retailing for $70, which will include interactive sounds via the Smart Brick. Additionally, the set allows players to recreate scenes from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, including the climactic lightsaber battle between Luke and Darth Vader, enhanced by sounds like the iconic humming of lightsabers.

LEGO claims this new Smart Play system has more than 20 patented innovations designed to enrich play experiences. The heart of the technology includes a custom chip smaller than a LEGO stud and a built-in synthesizer for real-time audio effects. The Smart Bricks require no setup, central hub, or external controllers.

The company has also ensured that these systems meet high safety standards and are not connected to the internet, thereby mitigating the risks of hacking. Katriina Heljakka, a researcher in play learning at the University of Turku, expressed hope that LEGO’s Smart Play system could reconnect families and enhance play experiences across generations.

Pre-orders for the new LEGO Smart Play sets begin on January 9, with full retail availability starting March 1, 2026. LEGO anticipates further expansion of the Smart Play technology in upcoming sets and updates.