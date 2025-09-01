LEGO Reveals Christmas-Themed Gingerbread AT-AT Walker Set

Billund, Denmark — The LEGO Group has officially announced the upcoming release of the LEGO Star Wars Gingerbread AT-AT Walker (set number 40806), scheduled to hit stores on October 1, 2025. This festive set, retailing for $59.99, features 697 pieces and an exclusive Gingerbread Darth Vader minifigure.

The Gingerbread AT-AT Walker reimagines the iconic vehicle in a playful style that combines traditional LEGO construction with holiday cheer. Unlike the usual grey design, this version mimics a gingerbread cookie, decorated with colorful icing and festive treats such as gumdrops and candy canes.

With its smaller scale, the Gingerbread AT-AT also includes an inviting interior. Builders can open the cockpit and flip the sides up to reveal a cozy scene complete with a seat by a fireplace, a table, and stockings hanging on the wall, along with a pile of gifts.

The set is designed for fans aged 10 and up, making it a creative project for families during the holiday season. LEGO encourages kids and collectors alike to explore the festive details and use the LEGO Builder app for an enhanced building experience.

The announcement comes as part of LEGO’s seasonal release strategy, which has previously included other themed sets. Fans eagerly anticipate how this playful model will complement the broader LEGO Star Wars lineup.

What are your thoughts on this holiday set? Are you excited to build the Gingerbread AT-AT when it releases?