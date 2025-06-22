Lehecka Tops Draper in Tight Semi-Final to Reach Queen’s Final

London, England – Jiri Lehecka defeated Jack Draper in a thrilling semi-final at the Queen's Club on Saturday, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. The match showcased Lehecka’s dominant performance as he broke Draper’s service to secure a spot in the finals.

Draper, the second seed, had admitted to struggling with tonsillitis throughout the week, which affected his performance. Despite this, he managed to pull through tough three-set matches to reach the semi-finals. After the loss, Draper expressed disappointment at missing the chance to compete for his first title on home soil.

“I’m obviously very gutted,” Draper said. “I gave myself a chance. It hurts a bit more because it’s at home.” Draper’s frustration boiled over as he smashed his racket against the advertising screen after losing the decisive break in the final set.

Lehecka, who previously defeated fifth seed Alex de Minaur, showcased his powerful serve and clean forehand during the match. He outperformed Draper in critical moments, especially in the final few games.

“Today’s probably the worst I have felt,” Draper admitted. “But I went out there, gave all I had, and I can be very proud of that.” Draper acknowledged that he had been outplayed in key moments but said he was proud of his effort.

Looking ahead, Draper plans to recover before his next tournament at Wimbledon, where he will be seeded fourth due to his performance at Queen’s.