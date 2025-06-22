Sports
Lehecka Tops Draper in Tight Semi-Final to Reach Queen’s Final
London, England – Jiri Lehecka defeated Jack Draper in a thrilling semi-final at the Queen's Club on Saturday, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. The match showcased Lehecka’s dominant performance as he broke Draper’s service to secure a spot in the finals.
Draper, the second seed, had admitted to struggling with tonsillitis throughout the week, which affected his performance. Despite this, he managed to pull through tough three-set matches to reach the semi-finals. After the loss, Draper expressed disappointment at missing the chance to compete for his first title on home soil.
“I’m obviously very gutted,” Draper said. “I gave myself a chance. It hurts a bit more because it’s at home.” Draper’s frustration boiled over as he smashed his racket against the advertising screen after losing the decisive break in the final set.
Lehecka, who previously defeated fifth seed Alex de Minaur, showcased his powerful serve and clean forehand during the match. He outperformed Draper in critical moments, especially in the final few games.
“Today’s probably the worst I have felt,” Draper admitted. “But I went out there, gave all I had, and I can be very proud of that.” Draper acknowledged that he had been outplayed in key moments but said he was proud of his effort.
Looking ahead, Draper plans to recover before his next tournament at Wimbledon, where he will be seeded fourth due to his performance at Queen’s.
Recent Posts
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced