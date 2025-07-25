Sports
Leicester City Adjusts Lineup for FC Koln Friendly Amid Key Absences
Graz, Austria — Leicester City faces FC Koln in their second pre-season friendly on Friday, adjusting their lineup due to unexpected absences. Key players Ricardo Pereira and Stephy Mavididi are not part of the squad after they were expected to play.
Pereira and Mavididi, both sidelined due to minor injuries, opted to watch the match from the stands at Merkur Arena. Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen also remains out as he recovers from a groin injury.
The absence of Pereira prompted coach Marti Cifuentes to reposition youngster Bade Aluko, who has shown promise as a center-back during pre-season and will move to left-back for this match. He will team up with James Justin on the defensive flanks, with veterans Conor Coady and Jannik Vestergaard anchoring the center of defense.
In midfield, Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp will pull the strings, while Louis Page joins them in a more advanced role. The attacking trio features Jeremy Monga on the left, Kasey McAteer on the right, and veteran Jordan Ayew leading the line.
Abdul Fatawu, who made his first appearance in eight months during the team’s previous match, will start from the bench once again, alongside other substitutes from the recent game.
For this match, the starting XI will be: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Aluko; Winks, Skipp; McAteer, Page, Monga; Ayew. The substitutes include Donohue, Coulibaly, Joseph, Nelson, Marcal, Fatawu, and S. Thomas.
Leicester City comes into this friendly after a solid pre-season, having won previous matches against teams like Peterborough United and OH Leuven, with their success attributed to the effective performances of players such as Patson Daka, who has been a key figure in attack.
The match against Koln is critical as the team aims to finalize strategies and player positions ahead of the new campaign, which begins in two weeks.
