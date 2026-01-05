Leicester City Faces West Bromwich Albion in Championship Clash

LEICESTER, England — Leicester City will host West Bromwich Albion in a crucial Championship match on January 5, 2026. Both teams are searching for their first victory of the new year after disappointing results in their last outings.

Leicester lost 3-1 against Sheffield United on New Year’s Day, placing them 13th in the Championship. They have only kept one clean sheet this season, which has added pressure on manager Martí Cifuentes. The team’s defensive frailties were evident as goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk struggled to keep a clean sheet, further complicating his role as the number one.

Meanwhile, West Brom sits 18th after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Thursday. Despite some backing from club leadership for manager Ryan Mason, he acknowledged the urgency to improve the squad’s performance amidst the club’s poor form, with only nine wins in 25 league games this season.

Leicester’s lineup has seen minimal changes, with Caleb Okoli and Ben Nelson remaining as center-backs, while Luke Thomas returns from a loan spell. The midfield remains stable with Oliver Skipp, Jordan James, and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, the latter being a standout player recently.

In recent games, Leicester has shown glimpses of potential, especially in three of their last six matches where they claimed victories. The young talent Jeremy Monga continues to make an impression, having more touches in the box than seasoned players during crucial moments. His development has drawn the attention of several Premier League clubs, despite signing a new deal last summer.

West Brom will aim to address their struggles, hoping to end a streak of nine consecutive away defeats. Mason’s side desperately needs a win to lift their spirits and move up the table. Historical performance favors Leicester, who has won five of their last six encounters against West Brom, including a previous meeting that ended 2-1 in favor of Leicester.

Kick-off for the match is set for 8 p.m. GMT at the King Power Stadium, promising an exciting matchup for both teams desperate for a turnaround this year.