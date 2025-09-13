Leighton Eliminated from Great British Bake Off After Biscuit Week

London, England – A contestant on the popular cooking competition The Great British Bake Off, Leighton, has expressed his disappointment after being eliminated in the second episode of the season.

Leighton, a 59-year-old software delivery manager originally from Swansea, shared his reaction following his departure from the show, stating he never wants to see a Hobnob biscuit again. This week’s challenge involved baking various biscuits, including the classic Hobnob.

“I never want to see a Hobnob again in my life,” he said, adding, “I will never look one in the eye again with the same respect.” Despite the early exit, Leighton described his time on the show as a dream come true, saying he felt fortunate to be selected.

In the competition, contestants faced three rounds, including a technical challenge where they attempted to make Hobnobs. Leighton finished in 10th place, struggling to impress the judges.

“I would really like to have gone longer without a doubt, but you know, it is what it is,” he remarked after his elimination.

Throughout the episode, Leighton also delighted the judges with his orange biscuits featuring intricate designs and chocolate ganache but fell short of advancing to the next round.

Leighton remains in touch with fellow contestants, emphasizing that the challenges only get tougher as the competition progresses. “I can tell you now, this series is full of exciting turns,” he said, hinting at the upcoming episodes.

The next episode is set to air on Channel 4 on 16 September, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the remaining baker’s journeys.