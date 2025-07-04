Sports
Leila Pereira Captivates International Media at Club World Cup
PHILADELPHIA, USA (July 3, 2025) — Leila Pereira, the president of Palmeiras, has made headlines during the Club World Cup by giving the most exclusive interviews among top officials. No other leader, including Real Madrid‘s Florentino Pérez or Bayern Munich’s Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has matched her visibility at the event.
The only female president among the 32 participating clubs, Leila has drawn interest from international outlets like the Spanish newspaper Marca and Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung. Her interviews have touched on financial responsibility and the Copa Rio, which Palmeiras claims as the first club world championship.
Chilean journalist Javier Cáceres, from Süddeutsche Zeitung, expressed his surprise upon discovering Palmeiras’ claim and the related FIFA documents discussing the 1951 tournament. The international media coverage emphasizes ethical and financial management in Brazilian football.
In her conversation with Marca, Leila criticized the lack of financial planning among some leaders, asserting that Palmeiras prioritizes financial stability. She noted that the club’s performance in the tournament showcases the joint efforts of players, coaching staff, and the board.
Leila also praised head coach Abel Ferreira, calling him the most important in the club’s history and expressing hope that he stays until 2027. The demand for interviews with Leila is fueled by her unique role and the efficiency of her press office, which has managed requests effectively.
She believes that financial responsibility is key for Brazilian clubs to compete at high levels, drawing comparisons with European teams that maintain dominance for longer periods.
