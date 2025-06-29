RB Leipzig Hires Ole Werner as New Head Coach

LEIPZIG, Germany — RB Leipzig announced that Ole Werner will take over as the team’s new head coach. Werner, who previously managed Werder Bremen, brings a wealth of experience to the Bundesliga club.

Leipzig’s decision to hire Werner comes after a season of mixed results. The club aims to return to the top of the league and compete for the championship. Werner expressed excitement about the opportunity, stating, “I am thrilled to join RB Leipzig and looking forward to working with talented players.”

The announcement was made on June 24, 2025, and the club aims for a smooth transition as they prepare for the upcoming season. Werner’s coaching philosophy emphasizes attacking football and player development.

Fans of RB Leipzig are hopeful that Werner can create the spark needed to improve performance. With the start of the new season on the horizon, the club and its supporters are ready for a new chapter.