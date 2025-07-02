Sports
RB Leipzig Kicks Off Pre-Season Tour in Brazil
LEIPZIG, Germany — RB Leipzig became the first Bundesliga club to embark on its pre-season tour, heading to Brazil for a training camp and a series of friendly matches.
The trip marks the kickoff of preparations for the 2025/26 Bundesliga season. Teams are penciling in training schedules and friendly matches in various locations worldwide as they gear up for competition.
Leipzig’s players are set to participate in rigorous training sessions, focusing on both fitness and tactical formations. The camp aims to bring the squad together and build chemistry before their first official competition. The DFB Cup first round is scheduled for August 15-18, where Leipzig’s first competitive match will take place.
“This tour is a great opportunity for us to prepare and bond as a team,” said Leipzig coach Marco Rose. “Training in a new environment can bring fresh perspectives and help us grow as a unit.”
RB Leipzig’s squad includes key players who played pivotal roles last season, as well as some new signings. As the season approaches, the club is focused on fine-tuning its squad and strategy.
Closer to home, fellow Bundesliga teams are also finalizing their summer plans. As they get ready for the 2025/26 season, fixtures are expected to include numerous friendlies across different countries.
As Leipzig begins their Brazilian adventure, fans are eager to see how the team performs in the upcoming season.
