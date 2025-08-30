LEIPZIG, Germany – RB Leipzig showcased its new, high-tech player benches just in time for the home opener on August 30, 2025. The modern benches feature three levels of heated seating, integrated refrigerators, and 18 built-in power outlets with pre-installed data cables.

These innovative seats, originally designed for BMW vehicles, will keep substitutes comfortable during matches. Adapted specifically for football, the seats are weather and sweat-resistant, meeting the fire safety standards of the Red Bull Arena.

As fans gather for the Bundesliga match against 1. FC Heidenheim at 3:30 PM, they will witness not only the new amenities but also an action-packed day of football. Other exciting matches include Werder Bremen versus Bayer 04 Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and TSG Hoffenheim facing Eintracht Frankfurt.

The action continues in the 2. Liga with matches such as Eintracht Braunschweig versus Arminia Bielefeld and Fortuna Düsseldorf against Karlsruher SC later in the evening. Selected games will also be broadcast live on various networks.

Moreover, fans in England will enjoy a series of thrilling matches, including Chelsea against Fulham and Manchester United facing Burnley. Matches from Italy’s Serie A, featuring Napoli and AS Roma, add to the excitement.

RB Leipzig’s modern seating is just part of the thrilling football experience set for today as fans look forward to an unforgettable day.