Lena Dunham Envisions Film Adaptation of Vanderpump Rules Scandoval

Los Angeles, California — Lena Dunham is not ready to leave the drama of “Scandoval” behind. The creator recently discussed her vision for a film based on the shocking affair that became a major talking point during Vanderpump Rules‘ Season 10 reunion in 2023.

During an appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Dunham shared her unique idea, suggesting, “We should basically create like a mini movie in which actors treat this as canon and get up and perform it with all the passion and virtuosity of Shakespeare.” She even went to the extent of using Andy Cohen‘s contact information to pitch her idea.

Although Cohen did not approve Dunham’s film pitch, he did facilitate a live reading of the reunion episode on Sirius XM‘s Radio Andy. The reading included performances by a star-studded cast, including Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Cheyenne Jackson, and Chrissy Teigen.

In Dunham’s imagined adaptation, she envisioned actor Andrew Scott portraying Tom Sandoval and Jennifer Lawrence as Ariana Madix. “I want to take these words and direct them like it’s really serious theater,” she remarked.

Despite tensions during the show’s previous season, both Madix and Sandoval are expected to return for the upcoming Season 12, which will feature a completely new cast. The premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.