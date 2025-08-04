Lena Dunham Proposes ‘Scandoval’ Movie to Andy Cohen

Cheyenne, WY — Lena Dunham recently pitched a bold idea to Andy Cohen for a film based on the dramatic tensions of ‘Scandoval’ from the reality show ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ The proposal stems from the shocking confrontation during the show’s Season 10 reunion in 2023, where Tom Sandoval‘s estranged ex confronted him and Ariana Madix.

On the ‘Shut Up Evan‘ podcast, Dunham expressed her passion for the series, saying, “We should basically create like a mini movie in which actors treat this as canon and get up and perform it with all the passion and virtuosity of Shakespeare.” She humorously noted that she even used Cohen’s contact information to pitch the idea directly.

Although Cohen has not green-lit the film, he did host a live reading of the reunion showdown on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy. The cast included Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Grease star Cheyenne Jackson, and many others, which showcased the ongoing fascination with the explosive narrative.

For her envisioned adaptation, Dunham suggested Andrew Scott as Sandoval and Jennifer Lawrence as Madix, emphasizing her desire to treat the material seriously. “I want to take these words and direct them like it’s really serious theater,” she said.

Following the chaotic events of Season 10 and subsequent return of Madix and Sandoval for Season 11, Bravo is moving ahead with a full reboot of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for Season 12, featuring an entirely new cast.

The future of Dunham’s movie remains uncertain, but her enthusiasm for the project has certainly captured the attention of fans. The show’s next chapter promises to deliver fresh stories.