Entertainment
Lena Dunham Talks New Show ‘Too Much’ and Duality of Female Narratives
LOS ANGELES, CA — Lena Dunham, known for her candid storytelling, shines a light on the complexities of adulthood in her upcoming Netflix series, ‘Too Much,’ set to premiere on July 10. The show features Jessica, a young producer at a New York commercial agency, who navigates familial chaos and personal heartbreak.
Jessica, played by Megan Stalter, is surrounded by a loving but disorderly family, including her grandmother Rhea Perlman, mother Rita Wilson, and sister Dunham. Her relationship with a disappointing ex-boyfriend, portrayed by Michael Zegen, sets the stage for her journey. The story takes her from New York to London, where she encounters new challenges and co-workers led by Richard E. Grant.
In a recent interview, Dunham explored the influences behind ‘Too Much.’ She says, “I was trying to deconstruct the influences that shaped my perception of being an adult woman. I remember feeling unprepared as I navigated my 30s while comparing myself to others. This series aims to present a woman who struggles realistically, rather than through a polished lens.”
A pivotal moment in the show features Felix, played by Will Sharpe, who tells Jessica that he loves her body. Dunham explains the significance of this narrative choice. “It was essential for us to communicate that Jess’s struggles are not rooted in her appearance. We need to remove that pressure altogether,” she said.
Reflecting on her move to London, Dunham mentioned, “Despite writing about leaving New York, I found myself back there during filming. It offered a chance to recharge creatively. My health challenges allowed me to take a necessary pause, which proved to be a luxury in its own way.”
Dunham expressed frustration with the double standards in the industry, where female writers often face dismissal that their male counterparts do not. “There’s a struggle to be seen as serious artists. I care about the craft and the work we create. If the harsh comments bother you, feel free to seek out something you enjoy instead. There’s plenty of content available now,” she said.
In a nod to her direction style, she reflects, “I can be enthusiastic to the point of embarrassment. I prioritize collaboration and hire those I trust and love. It’s disheartening to see men often labeled as auteurs while my contributions are questioned.”
Through ‘Too Much,’ Dunham aims to shatter stereotypes and start a deeper conversation on female experiences and the narratives they shape.
