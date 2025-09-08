Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee

New York, NY – Lenny Kravitz will be a presenter at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this Sunday. He is also nominated for Best Rock for his song “Honey.” The rock star faces competition from bands like Green Day, Coldplay, Evanescence, Linkin Park, and Twenty One Pilots.

Kravitz previously won in the Best Rock category in 2024 for his song “Human,” which is featured on his album, “Blue Electric Light.” Last year, he wowed audience members with a performance of his hits including “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and “Fly” alongside Quavo.

The 2025 VMAs will be broadcast live from New York’s UBS Arena at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. Fans can look forward to a star-studded event with other newly announced presenters including Alix Earle and Luke Grimes.

This year’s show will also feature a special performance by Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, along with Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt, honoring Ozzy Osbourne. The performance will include a medley of Osbourne’s greatest hits.

In addition to the regular ceremony, a pre-show will air starting at 7 p.m. ET on various platforms, showcasing first-time nominees Katseye. They will perform songs from their new EP and compete for several awards this year.

Lady Gaga leads the nominations with 12, followed closely by Bruno Mars with 11 nominations. Other notable nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Rosé, and Ariana Grande.