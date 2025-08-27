Lenny Kravitz Stuns at NYC Premiere with Austin Butler and Bad Bunny

NEW YORK, NY – Actress Lenny Kravitz made a striking appearance at the New York City premiere of her new film “Caught Stealing” on Tuesday, August 26.

The 36-year-old star dazzled in a black, long-sleeve crop top that featured a sweetheart neckline. The design highlighted her midriff, which was further accentuated by a low-rise maxi skirt that dipped into a “V” shape just below her belly button and showcased a ruching effect.

Kravitz kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a diamond ring on her thumb, while her makeup included soft pink eyeshadow and nude blush, paired with a pink nude gloss. Her hair was styled down in a loose blowout, emphasizing her décolletage.

She was joined by her “Caught Stealing” co-stars Austin Butler and Bad Bunny, who also showcased their stylish looks. Butler opted for a sleek black leather suit worn without a shirt, while Bad Bunny chose a unique outfit comprising a white dress shirt, a striped tie, a white vest, and beige trousers.

The premiere came shortly after Kravitz and Butler had been promoting their film in Europe. Notably, Kravitz was spotted in Rome with Harry Styles on Sunday, August 24. Shortly after, reports surfaced of Styles and Kravitz kissing at Rita’s in London.

A source informed PEOPLE, “He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run,” in reference to the rumored couple.

The outings follow Kravitz’s split from her ex-fiancé, with whom she was together for over three years until their breakup in October 2024. Styles, meanwhile, was last connected to actress Taylor Russell before their breakup in May 2024.

“Caught Stealing” is set to hit theaters on August 29, promising to bring more attention to Kravitz’s rising star.