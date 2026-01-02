Lens Aims to Maintain Lead Against Toulouse in Ligue 1 Clash

Toulouse, France – RC Lens will start the new year with a key match against Toulouse FC at the Stadium de Toulouse on January 2, 2026. The game marks matchday 17 of Ligue 1 as Lens aims to secure their position atop the league table.

Currently, Lens leads the standings with 37 points, just one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. They enter this match fresh off a 2-0 win over Nice, while Toulouse won their last match against Paris FC with a score of 3-0. Toulouse’s recent form has seen them climb to eighth place, as they look to enhance their chances for European competition next season.

“This is a vital moment for us. We are on a roll and need to keep building momentum,” said Toulouse coach Philippe Montanier. His squad has gone unbeaten in their last four matches, successfully claiming three victories in that span.

Lens has been particularly strong defensively this season, conceding the fewest goals in Ligue 1 with only 13 allowed so far. They have won seven out of 12 encounters this season by a narrow margin of just one goal. Their goalkeeping has also excelled, with Robin Risser earning five clean sheets this campaign.

Toulouse will be without defender Erwan Sainte for this game due to a tibia fracture, and forward Moussa Gueye is a question mark with a knock. They are boosted by the return of Yann Gboho, who scored in their last game against Paris FC.

Meanwhile, Lens might miss forward Malang Sarr due to a lower leg problem, and their attack will rely heavily on Odsonne Edouard, who has scored six goals this season.

As both teams prepare to kick off the new year, Lens knows the importance of this fixture not just for their title hopes but to fend off rival PSG. The match is set to begin at 7:45 PM local time.