Leo Margets Nears Historic WSOP Final Table After Dramatic Day

Las Vegas, NV — Leo Margets is on the verge of making history at the 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) as she approaches the final table of the prestigious Main Event. If successful, she would be the first woman to reach the final nine since Barbara Enright in 1995.

Entering Day 8, Margets was in 15th place among the 24 players remaining in a tournament that had drawn 9,735 entries. Despite starting with 17.8 million chips, she meticulously built her stack throughout the day, eventually surpassing 71 million chips after a pivotal hand.

The defining moment for Margets came after the dinner break when she raised with pocket jacks, only to face an all-in push from Sergio Veloso, holding ace-king. The board ultimately favored Margets, giving her a flush and eliminating Veloso in 16th place with a payout of $450,000.

With her increased chip count, Margets now stands second overall, trailing only Braxton Dunaway, who has over 101 million chips. The tournament is known for its fierce competition, including seasoned players like Michael Mizrachi and Kenny Hallaert, both hoping for another final table appearance.

Margets has already secured a minimum payout of $450,000, with the next pay jump at $560,250 for 13th place. The excitement continues as the Main Event plays down to its final nine players, with the winner scheduled to be crowned on Wednesday for a grand prize of $10 million.