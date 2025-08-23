León Aims for Win Against Pachuca in Apertura 2025

LEÓN, Mexico – León will host Pachuca in the sixth round of the Apertura 2025 on Saturday, August 23, at 5 p.m. local time.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, León finally secured a victory and aims to build on that momentum. The team, known as La Fiera, is looking to take advantage of playing at home against Pachuca, who is struggling after losing their unbeaten streak.

Pachuca, currently at the top of the league, recently lost to Tijuana and aims to regain their winning form to maintain their position. A second loss could see them drop in the tightly-contested standings.

In the last match between these two teams, León defeated Pachuca 2-1. However, Pachuca holds a strong record with two consecutive wins as visitors.

The game will be broadcast on Tubi in Mexico and ViX in the United States. Fans can expect excitement as both teams are keen to secure points in this critical match.

“We need to capitalize on their low morale after the last defeat,” said León coach Eduardo Berizzo.

The players to watch include León’s James Rodríguez and Pachuca’s attacking star, who both have the potential to turn the match in their teams’ favor.

Fans can find the game at Estadio León, filled with the home crowd supporting La Fiera this Saturday evening.