Sports
El León Battles Ciclón Azul Tonight in Liga Nacional Match
Tegucigalpa, Honduras – El León faces Ciclón Azul today at 5:15 PM in the National Chelato Uclés Stadium. This match is part of the third round of the 2025 Apertura tournament in the Liga Nacional de Honduras.
Motagua, known as the Ciclón Azul, has its eyes not only on the current Apertura tournament but also on plans for 2026. The team aims to qualify for the Concacaf Champions League in early next year.
Recently, Motagua announced the signing of twenty-three-year-old defender Pablo Cacho. He will play his last tournament with Victoria before joining the blue team in January 2026.
Cacho confirmed the move, expressing his excitement to join coach Diego Vazquez‘s squad. However, he is not the only new player joining Motagua. Reports confirm that the club has also signed Daniel Meléndez, a former Genesis player.
Diego Vazquez had wanted to include Meléndez in the current tournament, but a contract with Genesis prevented it. Now that Meléndez has his documents in order, he signed a contract with Independiente de Siguatepeque for one season before moving to Motagua.
This smart strategy ensures that the blue team secures the services of the promising twenty-three-year-old holding midfielder, who had a successful year with the carpinteros.
