León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League

Guanajuato, Mexico – The Esmeraldas del León delivered a stunning performance on Sunday, defeating Santos Laguna 5-0 in the Liga MX Femenil. This decisive victory improved León’s standing in the tournament as they sought to solidify their place in the playoff positions.

The match showcased León’s dominance from the outset, with Marissa García scoring the opening goal in the 55th minute. García’s swift move into the box allowed her to slot the ball past the Santos goalkeeper, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

León’s momentum continued as Luciana Riefkhol scored the second goal in the 65th minute, followed by two more from Rubí Soto, who netted in the 74th and 84th minutes. Soto’s second goal came after an impressive solo effort, showcasing León’s offensive prowess against a struggling Santos team.

The finale was capped off by Alexia Villanueva, who scored with a powerful header in the 90+5 minute, cementing the 5-0 rout. With this victory, León climbed to the sixth position in the standings with 21 points, while Santos remained in the sixteenth spot with just 5 points.

Despite the loss, Santos continues their fight to rebound from a dismal season, having lost six of their last seven matches. They are scheduled to face Puebla in their next match, aiming to secure vital points in a challenging season.