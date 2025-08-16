León faces challenges as star James Rodríguez sits out again

LEÓN, Mexico — The Club León suffered another disappointing defeat, falling 3-1 to Monterrey on August 10, 2025, in the Liga MX tournament. The loss left León with only one victory and two defeats this season, deepening concerns over the team’s performance and head coach Eduardo Berizzo‘s future.

León struggled at home, unable to capitalize on their chances due to numerous errors. Colombian star James Rodríguez was notably absent, sidelined with a muscle injury, which hampered León’s attack. Without Rodríguez, who has been a key player for the team, León found it difficult to generate offensive momentum.

Monterrey scored early with goals from Jesús Corona and Ricardo Chávez, leading 3-0 before Daniel Arcila managed a consolation goal for León. “James had discomfort yesterday and couldn’t start the match,” Berizzo said after the game, clarifying the reason behind Rodríguez’s absence.

Rodríguez has been an integral part of León’s campaign but now faces uncertainty regarding his health and participation in future matches. This was his first game missed in the Liga MX season after previously playing all fixtures.

The defeat added to León’s woes, following a poor showing in the Leagues Cup where they also struggled. As they attempt to turn their season around, the club’s management considers the implications of Rodríguez’s continued absence.

With the next match coming up against Necaxa, León needs to find a way to compete without their star player if they hope to improve their standings.