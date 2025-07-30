Léon Marchand Breaks 200m Individual Medley World Record in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2025 — French swimmer Léon Marchand shattered the world record for the 200-meter individual medley during the semifinals of the World Championships on Wednesday. He clocked a remarkable time of 1:52.69, surpassing the previous record set by American swimmer Ryan Lochte in 2011, which was 1:54.00.

Marchand, a 23-year-old Olympic champion, had been eyeing this record since his close miss just a year ago at the Paris Olympics, finishing only six hundredths of a second away. In Singapore‘s intense competition, he took an early lead and built upon it, particularly excelling in the backstroke leg of the race.

“I’m so happy! I wanted to have this record,” Marchand said to France TV after his performance. “I didn’t know when it would come, but I felt great during warm-ups. My coach Bob Bowman and I talked before the race and decided that tonight could be the night to go for it.”

With this latest achievement, Marchand now holds the world records for both the 200m and 400m individual medley in long course, having previously set a record of 4:02.50 at the World Championships in Fukuoka in 2023. His performance in Singapore puts him as the clear favorite going into the finals of the 200m individual medley, which are scheduled for Thursday.

Fans and commentators expressed their excitement, with Marchand’s results sparking enthusiastic reactions across the swimming community. The atmosphere during the semifinals, he noted, played a significant role in his performance. “I was really surprised by the vibe; it pushes you to perform even better,” he added.

As he heads into the finals, Marchand aims to secure his third consecutive world title in this event and an impressive sixth overall gold medal at the World Championships. He may also seek to further improve upon his newly established world record.