León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup

LEÓN, Mexico — León and Monterrey will clash on Monday, August 11, 2025, in an exciting Liga MX match at the Estadio Nou Camp. Both teams are looking to rebound after a challenging start to the season.

The match is part of the fourth round of the Apertura 2025 tournament, with Monterrey sitting in sixth place and León in fifteenth. Monterrey comes in with six points from their previous three games, while León has only three points from one win and two losses.

This match features a notable reunion between Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez, former teammates at Real Madrid. Both players aim to lead their respective teams to victory as they seek to improve their league standings.

León will be looking to recover from a recent defeat, having lost 4-1 against Cruz Azul in their last match. Coach Eduardo Berizzo‘s team has shown a stronger performance at home and will rely on the support of their fans.

Monterrey, coached by Domènec Torrent, won their last two matches and hopes to maintain momentum against León, who will be eager to turn their fortunes around. In their previous encounter this season, Monterrey defeated León 2-0 in Round 17 of the Clausura 2025.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM local time, and the match will be broadcast live on Tubi. The game promises to be an intense showdown as both teams aspire to secure much-needed points in the league.