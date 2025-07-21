Leon Slater Becomes Youngest TNA X-Division Champion at Slammiversary

Elmont, New York – Leon Slater made history at TNA Slammiversary on July 20, 2025, when he defeated Moose to become the youngest TNA X-Division Champion at just 20 years old.

The match took place in front of a record-setting crowd of 7,623 fans at the UBS Arena, marking the highest attendance for a TNA event in the United States. From the start, Moose showcased his power, keeping Slater on the defensive.

However, Slater quickly turned the tide. After a failed powerbomb attempt by Moose led to an injury, Slater capitalized on the moment, launching a series of aerial attacks that electrified the audience. His mother, sister, and girlfriend were in attendance, cheering him on as he executed a Senton 450 that nearly secured his victory.

Despite Moose’s efforts to regain control with a massive spear, Slater displayed remarkable resilience. He countered with a Code Red on the floor and a stunning Swanton Bomb from across the ring, which he followed up with a second Senton 450 to clinch the win.

After the match, Moose showed a rare display of sportsmanship by placing the championship belt around Slater’s waist, acknowledging the young star’s significant achievement. This victory marks Slater’s first title reign in TNA, while Moose’s reign ended after 267 days and 18 successful defenses.

Slater’s win not only captures the attention of wrestling fans but also sets a new milestone in TNA’s storied history. The wrestling community eagerly anticipates what lies ahead for this promising athlete.