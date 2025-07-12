Sports
Leona Maguire Scores Hole-in-One in Evian Championship Opener
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Leona Maguire made a spectacular hole-in-one during the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday. The 30-year-old Irish golfer aced the par-3 second hole with an 8-iron from 164 yards, helping her to a 6-under 65 and a share of the early lead.
Starting her round on the back nine, Maguire expressed excitement about her first career ace on the LPGA Tour. “It was just taking a little bit off an 8-iron for me. Looked good in the air. You’re never sure on that hole until the ball actually lands,” she said. “Sort of a perfect morning for it. Not much wind, which is nice, especially on that tee box.”
Maguire’s score placed her among four co-leaders, including American Andrea Lee and Jennifer Kupcho, along with Australians Grace Kim and Gabriela Ruffels. Last month’s Women’s PGA Championship winner, Minjee Lee, is in sixth place after scoring 66.
Top-ranked Nelly Korda, aiming for her first win of the season, ended the day tied for seventh with a 67. She stated, “The putter carried her today,” despite struggling off the tee with several missed fairways.
No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, looking for her first major title, finished tied for 16th after a 68. Among notable competitors is Lottie Woad, the world’s No. 1 amateur, who was at 3-under following her recent success at the Women’s Irish Open.
In a concerning incident, English golfer Charley Hull had to withdraw from the tournament after collapsing twice on the course due to an illness. Organizers confirmed she underwent medical checks and is not facing serious health issues.
The championship continues through the weekend with more thrilling action expected from the pros at Evian Resort Golf Club.
