News
Leonard Hill Named Top Personal Injury Lawyer in Philadelphia for 2025
Philadelphia, PA, July 04, 2025 — Leonard Hill, founder of Hill & Associates, P.C., has been named the Featured Philadelphia Personal Injury Lawyer of 2025 by Tidewater News. This honor acknowledges his commitment to justice, legal expertise, and success in representing injury victims across Pennsylvania.
Hill has earned a reputation for achieving results in personal injury, medical malpractice, and civil rights cases. His recognition appears in the business section of Tidewater News, which highlights his influence within Philadelphia’s legal landscape and his dedication to advocating for clients.
A representative from Tidewater News stated, “Leonard Hill’s combination of legal insight, trial readiness, and unwavering compassion for his clients makes him a clear leader in the personal injury space. He exemplifies the kind of professionalism and public service we look for when naming standout attorneys.”
Before founding Hill & Associates, Hill began his career as a prosecutor in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. He has since led numerous complex injury cases to successful resolutions. Aside from his litigation work, he serves as a certified mediator and contributes to educational programs for legal professionals across Pennsylvania.
As a long-time member of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice, Hill is well-regarded for raising the standard of personal injury representation in the area.
Hill & Associates, P.C., based in Philadelphia, provides legal representation for clients involved in car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and civil rights violations. The firm prioritizes aggressive yet compassionate support for individuals and families throughout Pennsylvania.
