Leonardo DiCaprio Dines with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti in West Hollywood

West Hollywood, CA — Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were seen dining together in West Hollywood on Tuesday evening. The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted wearing a plaid shirt, black slacks, and white sneakers, while he covered his face with a mask. Ceretti, a 27-year-old Italian model, looked fashionable in a shiny black jacket and held a purse under her arm.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2023 during an ice cream outing in Santa Barbara. In September of the same year, DiCaprio was seen supporting Ceretti at a public event. Although she has occasionally been seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger, sources close to the couple confirm they are not engaged.

Despite their high-profile relationship, the pair has maintained a low profile and have not publicly declared their romance. Prior to dating Ceretti, DiCaprio was in a five-year relationship with actress Camila Morrone. The split occurred shortly after Morrone’s 25th birthday. The actor has a history of dating younger women, including notable figures such as Gisele Bündchen and Blake Lively.

In a recent unfiltered interview, DiCaprio shared that turning 50 has made him more honest in his relationships, stating, ‘There’s no time to waste.’ He emphasized the importance of being upfront about feelings and not wasting time in the personal and professional spheres. ‘You have to just be much more upfront,’ he said, expressing a desire for genuine connections as he enters a new chapter of life.

Ceretti, who was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri, has also enjoyed a summer filled with outings alongside DiCaprio. The couple attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June and have been spotted together various times since.

In mid-August, Ceretti made headlines for a daring Instagram post that featured herself topless while enjoying a vacation on a yacht. The model is known for sharing glimpses of her stylish summer days on social media, gaining significant attention for her posts.