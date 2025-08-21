Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spotted on Yacht Amid Engagement Rumors

Formentera, Spain – Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Vittoria Ceretti were recently seen enjoying a romantic getaway on a yacht near the Balearic Island of Formentera, sparking engagement rumors among fans.

During their day on August 15, the couple showcased their affection for one another, sharing kisses while lounging in the Mediterranean sun. DiCaprio, 50, was seen in black swim trunks, while the 27-year-old Ceretti sported a zebra-print bikini.

This sighting follows their attendance at a lavish wedding in Venice on June 27, where DiCaprio attempted to keep a low profile in a black tuxedo and a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. In contrast, Ceretti drew attention in a plunging black dress accessorized with diamonds.

Recently, DiCaprio discussed personal growth, emphasizing the importance of upfront communication in relationships. “Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart… you just don’t want to waste your time anymore,” he said in an interview published on August 13.

Sources close to the couple say DiCaprio is “smitten” with Ceretti. “Vittoria is all he thinks about,” one insider revealed. They have reportedly been romantically linked since early 2023, when they were first spotted together.

Ceretti has spoken about the challenges of dating someone with a larger public profile, mentioning the frustrating labels that come with it. “It’s something you learn… if you know you love each other, there’s no reason to be alarmed,” she said.

While there’s speculation about an engagement, sources indicate DiCaprio is not currently looking to settle down. “He just doesn’t see the point in marriage,” a source stated.

As the couple continues their romance, they remain focused on enjoying their time together without the pressures of public scrutiny.