Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationship Faces Tension Over Kate Winslet’s Influence

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Tension is rising in Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti due to the influence of longtime friend Kate Winslet. Ceretti, who has been dating DiCaprio for over two years, is reportedly frustrated with Winslet’s frequent involvement in their personal life, as revealed by insiders.

According to a source, Ceretti does not believe DiCaprio, 51, and Winslet, 50, are romantically involved, but is troubled by sharing him with her. “Vittoria respects the friendship, but she thinks Kate inserts herself way too much and Leo lets her,” the source explained. “The way he jumps when Kate calls or texts drives Vittoria crazy.”

This friendship dates back to their collaboration on the iconic film Titanic in 1997. DiCaprio even walked Winslet down the aisle when she married in 2012. However, Ceretti finds herself competing for attention against this long-standing bond.

“Every time they hit a bump or she tries to talk something through with him, he somehow ends up bringing up what Kate thinks,” the insider added. Ceretti feels she is competing with the idealized version of Winslet that DiCaprio has maintained for years.

In recent developments, sources indicate that Ceretti may issue an ultimatum to DiCaprio. “She’s not going to play second fiddle to another woman, even if that woman is just a friend,” the insider revealed.

The complexity of the situation underscores the realities of dating a high-profile celebrity with deep-rooted friendships. DiCaprio’s attempt to balance both relationships could lead to further complications.

Whether Ceretti will follow through with her threat remains to be seen. Friends of DiCaprio insist he is committed to making his relationship with Ceretti work while maintaining his long-standing bond with Winslet. This situation highlights the struggles many celebrities face as they navigate loyalty, trust, and boundaries in the public eye.