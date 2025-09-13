Leonardo Perdomo Beats Arnold Adams in BKFC 80 Rematch

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Leonardo “El Zambo” Perdomo continued his impressive streak on Friday night, defeating Arnold “Bomaye” Adams in a rematch at BKFC 80 held at Hard Rock Live. The fight ended in a knockout just 69 seconds into the first round.

Perdomo, who entered the night as the No. 1 contender in the BKFC heavyweight division, quickly dropped Adams twice, leading to the TKO victory. This rematch followed their previous encounter at BKFC 78, where Perdomo also won by first-round finish in just 86 seconds.

“Two years ago I came to this country with no shoes. I worked hard,” said Perdomo in a post-fight interview. “Thank you to all of you — you made me who I am. We’re on the brink of accomplishing something very special!”

Adams, representing Chicago, now holds a record of 7-5 in the sport. In the co-main event, Edgard “The Dream Killer” Plazaola secured his position as a top contender in the featherweight division with a unanimous decision against BKFC UK Featherweight Champion Gary Fox.

Plazaola knocked down Fox in the third round and won the fight 50-44 on two judges’ scorecards. “Kai Stewart, give me my belt! Gold is the only thing on my mind,” Plazaola stated after the fight.

In another key matchup, Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero made a statement in his BKFC debut by defeating Theo Doukas via TKO in the second round. Romero knocked Doukas down three times, showcasing his striking abilities.

Before the fights kicked off, Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens engaged in a verbal exchange, setting the tone for their upcoming bout at BKFC 82 in October.

BKFC President David Feldman noted the event’s success, emphasizing the growing popularity of bare-knuckle fighting. He remarked, “This was a phenomenal event… This is the fastest-growing combat sport in the world.”

As for Perdomo, a title shot could be on the horizon. Feldman said, “I think he’s definitely next in line for a title shot.”

Overall, BKFC 80 delivered another night of thrilling fights, contributing to the promotion’s expanding fanbase.