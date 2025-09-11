Leroy Carter Set to Debut for All Blacks Against Springboks

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Leroy Carter will make his Test debut for the All Blacks against the Springboks on Saturday, September 13, following six changes made by head coach Scott Robertson.

Carter, a former sevens star, steps in for Rieko Ioane on the left wing in the match at Sky Stadium. He will be the ninth debutant of 2025 as Will Jordan shifts to the right wing, replacing the injured Emoni Narawa.

Damian McKenzie will start at full-back, while Noah Hotham returns from injury to take on the scrum-half position, pushing Finlay Christie to the bench. The midfield remains unchanged with Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor maintaining their positions.

In the forward pack, Samisoni Taukei’aho will start at hooker in place of Codie Taylor, who is sidelined due to a concussion. Tyrel Lomax takes the other spot in the front row, switching roles with Fletcher Newell, who is now on the bench.

Robertson praised Carter, stating that he is a “point of difference” and brings speed and skill to the backline. Carter’s recent performances for the Chiefs and his experience in high-pressure tournaments were highlighted as key to his selection.

Carter expressed excitement about his debut, stating, “I’ve played in some pretty big matches, so hopefully that’ll help. But playing for the All Blacks is a new experience altogether.”

The All Blacks will face a strong South African side in what Robertson describes as a passionate battle, noting the significance of playing in front of a sell-out home crowd for the second week in a row.

Unavailable for selection are Emoni Narawa, Codie Taylor, Patrick Tuipulotu, Cortez Ratima, Timoci Tavatavanawai, and Cam Roigard due to injuries.

The starting lineup for the All Blacks on Saturday includes: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leroy Carter, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Noah Hotham, and the rest of the team includes renowned players like Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett.