Washington, D.C. — Leroy Sané has officially signed with Galatasaray after leaving Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old will continue his participation in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States before fully transitioning to the Turkish league. His decision comes after intense speculation about his future as he contemplated a move before the close of the summer transfer window.

Sané’s new deal with Galatasaray is for three years, reportedly worth over £10 million per season. He had previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, but opted for Turkey instead. “The decision wasn’t easy for me,” said Sané. “My time here wasn’t always easy, but there were many highlights.”

Mesut Özil, a former Germany international and fellow Schalke youth academy graduate, praised Sané’s move to Turkey. Özil clarified that while they discussed life in Istanbul, he did not influence Sané’s decision. “I told him it was a beautiful, safe city with incredible food,” Özil explained.

Sané has remained part of Germany’s national team setup despite varying success at Bayern under coaches Joachim Löw, Hansi Flick, and Julian Nagelsmann. His transfer to Galatasaray offers a fresh opportunity for rejuvenation. “I wish him success,” Özil added, expressing excitement for his friend’s new chapter.

Sané’s time in Munich had high expectations after his transfer from Manchester City, but it was described as slightly underwhelming overall. He had been expected to renew his contract with Bayern, but Sané confirmed that an agreement was never finalized, leading to his unexpected departure.