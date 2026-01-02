Leslie Marshall Shares Heartfelt Story of 11 Miscarriages on Fox News

NEW YORK, NY — Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall opened up on-air about her experiences with 11 miscarriages during a recent episode of “Outnumbered.” The episode aired on January 1, 2026, and Marshall’s revelation was met with support from her co-hosts.

The panel was discussing the legacy of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was recently shot while speaking at the University of Utah. Joe Concha, a fellow Fox News contributor, praised Kirk for encouraging young people to marry and start families. Marshall was then prompted to share her thoughts on the topic.

“I just think it’s great that young people, left or right, talk about politics and get involved in their community,” Marshall said, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in political discussions.

However, she shifted the conversation to address the complexities of family building. “I understand marriage and family is important to a lot of people, but I know people that would love to get married just haven’t met the right person or the guy hasn’t asked yet,” she explained.

Marshall detailed her own struggles, saying, “I suffered 11 miscarriages, and I have two children—one through adoption and one after 13 IVF cycles.” She also mentioned a son that passed away, a painful experience that led her to share her story publicly. “When people say, ‘get married and have children,’ it’s not as easy for everybody,” she added.

The 53-year-old journalist highlighted the challenges that many women face regarding infertility, stating, “There are a lot of women that struggle with infertility, and just because a woman doesn’t have a child, left or right, it doesn’t mean that they don’t want one; maybe they actually can’t have one.”

Concha quickly responded with empathy, saying, “I am so sorry,” and he acknowledged that Kirk was advocating for “the pursuit” of family rather than imposing pressure. Lisa Boothe, another panelist, also offered support, recalling how she has friends who have experienced similar heartbreak.

Marshall remained composed during the emotional discussion, reinforcing her points about the nuances of family planning and societal expectations. “Some of my friends saw what I went through and thought, ‘Maybe I don’t want to go down that road,’” she said, providing insight into the fear that some may feel regarding family building.

Marshall has been a Fox News contributor since 2009 and has had a long career in broadcasting. She continues to voice her perspectives both on television and through her nationally syndicated radio show.