Leslie Sykes Bids Farewell After Three Decades at ABC7

LOS ANGELES, CA — Veteran L.A. news anchor Leslie Sykes signed off for the final time on Tuesday after more than 30 years with ABC7. The long-time morning show co-anchor celebrated her retirement during a heartfelt broadcast.

Flanked by colleagues, Sykes expressed her emotions saying, “It is so hard to believe that this is my last day on this set. It’s been the privilege of my life to wake up with you and to share your stories and to be welcomed into your homes every morning.” She noted the gratitude she felt for the audience’s trust over the years, adding, “I may be signing off, but I will always be cheering for this city and this station.”

ABC7’s Rachel Brown reminisced about their friendship, stating, “We hang out outside of work. We’re sending each other funny TikToks more than anything. It’s just made every day so much fun and memorable. That’s why it’s going to be so hard for us to say goodbye.” Sykes’ sister, Daphne, also shared warm memories from their childhood, highlighting Leslie’s energetic, friendly nature.

Sykes was born in San Diego and grew up in Compton. She attended Spelman College in Atlanta before beginning her career in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She joined ABC7 in 1994 as a reporter, eventually becoming a morning anchor.

In special tributes, former colleagues, including David Muir and Jovana Lara, praised Sykes’ contributions to journalism. Lara reflected on Sykes’ fearless reporting, noting, “She’s been among the best covering local news and reporting from abroad.” Sykes concluded her send-off by expressing her love for the community, saying, “I feel the love. I feel the connection. This is my hometown, and I’m just very grateful.”