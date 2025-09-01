Lethal Weapon 4 Rises in Popularity on Tubi Amid New Sequel Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA — A classic action film, Lethal Weapon 4, starring Mel Gibson, has surged in popularity on the streaming platform Tubi. Currently, it stands as the fourth-most-popular movie on the service.

Released in 1998, Lethal Weapon 4 features Gibson alongside notable actors like Jim Caviezel, Robert De Niro, and Jake Gyllenhaal. The film follows two LAPD officers battling against deadly Chinese triads, but it is also the lowest-rated in its franchise with a 52% rating from critics and 64% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite its ratings, Lethal Weapon 4 achieved significant box office success, grossing over $140 million. However, this figure is less impressive compared to the original films, which had budgets ranging from $15 million to $35 million.

The film’s director, Richard Donner, who also directed the previous three installments, was known for his work on the blockbuster Superman. Although Gibson was credited for characters from the original film, he did not contribute to the script of Lethal Weapon 4.

While there are talks about a potential Lethal Weapon 5, developments have stalled over the years. Gibson confirmed last year that he was involved, but official updates have been scarce. Writer Richard Wenk, known for his action films, is working on the script, and Gibson has expressed satisfaction with Wenk’s previous collaborations.

For those interested, Lethal Weapon 4 is currently available for free streaming on Tubi.