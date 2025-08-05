Letters to Epstein Spark Renewed Scrutiny on Notable Figures

NEW YORK, NY – The scandal surrounding the late financier Jeffrey Epstein deepened on Tuesday when the New York Times published a collection of previously unseen letters written to him by powerful individuals, alongside photographs from inside his Manhattan mansion. The letters were part of a birthday gift for Epstein’s 63rd birthday in 2016.

Among the notable figures who penned letters were former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, filmmaker Woody Allen, and billionaire media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman. Barak and his wife called Epstein a ‘collector of people’, expressing their hope for his ‘long and healthy life.’

In his letter, Allen described Epstein’s dinner parties as ‘always interesting’, populated by a mix of politicians, scientists, and celebrities. He humorously compared the atmosphere to ‘Castle Dracula,’ a nod to the eerie tales surrounding Epstein’s social gatherings.

The disclosure of these letters fuelled speculation about Epstein’s connections and relationships with influential figures, as his past associations have long drawn scrutiny. Epstein was found dead in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, with his death ruled a suicide.

Additionally, the Times released photographs showcasing Epstein’s lavish lifestyle, including a taxidermied tiger and a first edition of Vladimir Nabokov‘s ‘Lolita’. The mansion also featured framed photos of Epstein with various celebrities and powerful individuals, including Bill Clinton and Mick Jagger.

Many of the letter-writers were contacted for comment, with responses varying from refusals to memory lapses about their correspondence. Lawrence Krauss stated he did not recall writing his letter to Epstein but mentioned attending gatherings at his residence that involved ‘very interesting discussions.’

The renewed focus on Epstein’s connections comes amid ongoing investigations and pressure from both sides of Congress for transparency regarding his case and potential accomplices.