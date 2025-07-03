Levante Signs Kervin Arriaga as First Signing for New Season

Valencia, Spain – Levante UD announced the signing of Kervin Arriaga as their first reinforcement for the upcoming season on July 2, 2025. The Honduran midfielder has signed a contract that runs until June 2028, arriving from Partizan Belgrade for a fee of 500,000 euros, plus additional variables.

Arriaga spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Zaragoza. The Aragón-based club sought to keep him, but financial demands complicated his stay. During his time with Zaragoza, he played 17 games and scored one goal.

The signing materialized after negotiations began with the Serbian club, pending the end of Arriaga’s contract on June 30. Meanwhile, he is currently competing with the Honduras national team in the Gold Cup, where they will face Mexico early this morning for a spot in the final.