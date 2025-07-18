Leverkusen’s Carro Discusses Wirtz’s Move to Liverpool Over Bayern

Leverkusen, Germany – Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s CEO, Fernando Carro, recently spoke with WELT am SONNTAG about the transfer of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool and the failed bid from FC Bayern Munich.

Carro revealed that he realized Wirtz was unlikely to stay at Leverkusen around April or May. He noted, “I believe it was in April, May, when his decision was well advanced.” Despite Bayern’s optimism, he stated, “The Bayern were apparently convinced that Florian would choose them. I told them: We have other information.”

He criticized Bayern’s public pursuit of Wirtz, calling it inappropriate. “I’ll put it this way: Such things are really not acceptable. I was more surprised than bothered that they were so publicly aggressive. But I believe it did not help Florian and his parents,” Carro said.

Carro expressed relief that Wirtz chose Liverpool over Bayern. He explained, “When Florian and his parents told us it would be Liverpool, we were, under the circumstances, not sad at all. It’s no secret that we preferred a transfer abroad.”

In the end, Wirtz transferred to the Premier League for a record fee. Leverkusen is also preparing to strengthen its squad for the new season, already having signed Malik Tillman and Jarrell Quansah.