Lewis Hamilton Eyes Formula 1 Redemption Amid Challenging Season

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to a new beginning in Formula 1 as the 2026 season approaches. The seven-time world champion has faced significant challenges since the introduction of ground-effect cars in 2022, with only two of his 105 grand prix victories coming in this era.

Hamilton, 40, stated, “There’s not a single thing I’ll miss about these cars,” describing the current rules cycle as his least favorite since joining the sport in 2007. The upcoming changes in 2026 promise major revisions to the chassis and power unit, giving Hamilton new hope for improved performance.

<p“This is going to be an interesting transition,” he said. Hamilton has experienced various regulatory changes during his career, such as the reintroduction of slick tires in 2009 and the shift to turbo-hybrid cars in 2014 and 2017 when he secured six titles.

During the challenging 2025 season, Hamilton finished sixth in the standings, 86 points behind his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Despite these struggles, Hamilton supported Ferrari’s decision to halt car development midway through the season. “I think it was the right decision,” he noted, emphasizing the need to focus on the new car’s performance.

Reflecting on his past, Hamilton recalled how he had to adapt to significant changes in car design. “I learned a lot through that experience,” he said, referencing the lack of downforce he encountered in 2009. He hopes for better fortune with the forthcoming regulations.

As 2026 nears, Hamilton remains optimistic that these changes will allow him to reclaim his competitive edge in Formula 1.