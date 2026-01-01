Lewis Pullman Discusses Father’s Guidance in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Lewis Pullman shared the wisdom he learned from his father, Bill Pullman, during the premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee on December 14. The 32-year-old actor detailed his father’s unique storytelling approach to guidance.

Lewis said, “I get so much great and valuable advice from my dad. He doesn’t give me straight up advice. He sort of leads by example and through storytelling.” He emphasized that Bill respects his journey, allowing him to forge his own path in the industry.

“He doesn’t want to stand in the way of me finding a path that is my own,” Lewis added. “I don’t know how I’d be able to do anything without him. I love him so much.”

Bill Pullman, the 72-year-old star of Independence Day, and Lewis’s mother, dancer Tamara Hurwitz, raised two other creative children: daughter Maesa, 37, and son Jack, 36.

During the premiere, Lewis praised his co-star Amanda Seyfried, stating that her ability to immerse herself in scenes while also bringing humor was remarkable. “You learn something new about her every day. She’s very unpredictable,” he said. “There’s something so encouraging and beautiful about that.”

The Testament of Ann Lee, under director Mona Fastvold, is scheduled to open in limited U.S. theaters on December 25. Seyfried described how this role has impacted her life beyond acting, relating it to her musical journey. “It’s completely revolutionized how I relate to music and myself,” she said at the event.

With a variety of unique familial experiences, Lewis Pullman’s perspectives on Hollywood add depth to the ongoing narrative of celebrity lineage in the film industry.