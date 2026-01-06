Lewis Pullman Sparks Romance with Kaia Gerber at Broadway Show

NEW YORK, NY — Kaia Gerber was seen getting cozy with actor Lewis Pullman during a Broadway show on May 2025. The couple attended a performance of The Picture of Dorian Gray, which stars Sarah Snook from Succession. An eyewitness reported, “They are definitely together. Kaia sat resting her head on Lewis’s shoulder throughout the performance.”

Prior to their Broadway outing, Gerber celebrated Pullman’s birthday in Los Angeles back in January 2025, where the first rumors of a budding romance began to swirl. A source told People, “They’ve been spending time together the last few weeks. They’re a cute couple and very low-key.” Photos emerged showing Gerber closely holding onto Pullman’s arm.

Although neither Gerber nor Pullman has officially confirmed their relationship, the two were recently spotted at a Tyler Childers concert in Los Angeles, where they were seen sharing a kiss. They appeared to enjoy a casual evening as Gerber wrapped her arms around Pullman’s neck in the crowd.

On July 6, an Instagram account reported the pair walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles. They were dressed casually, with Pullman in denim shorts and a baseball cap, while Gerber wore a graphic T-shirt and sunglasses. The couple’s low-key outings have fueled ongoing speculation about their relationship.

The two were later photographed together again in Venice, Italy, just before the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. They attended the premiere of Pullman’s latest project, The Testament of Ann Lee, which was released in December 2025. The film, directed by Mona Fastvold, showcases Pullman’s talents and explores themes of faith and familial ties.

Pullman, who is known for his roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick and Bad Times at the El Royale, has recently made strides in his career. He also shared insights about his experiences in the industry and the importance of family while discussing his relationship with his father, Bill Pullman.

“My dad kept his career very separate so that we could have a somewhat normal upbringing,” Lewis Pullman reflected in an interview. “There was always an element of mystery behind his career.” Lewis is also set to appear in the upcoming Spaceballs sequel alongside his father, creating a unique filmmaking bond.

As the couple continues to be spotted together, fans are eagerly following their relationship developments while celebrating both Lewis Pullman’s growing career and personal life.