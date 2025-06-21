Lexi Thompson Makes a Strong Push for Major Title at PGA Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Lexi Thompson is back in the hunt at another major championship, looking to end an 11-year title drought this weekend at PGA Frisco.

The 30-year-old golfer has experienced high pressure before, with memorable near-misses in previous tournaments. Her four-stroke penalty at the 2017 ANA Inspiration and a five-shot lead lost in the final round of the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open are just a few of the challenges she has faced.

This week, Thompson posted rounds of 72 and 70, putting her in contention as she heads into the weekend. After a rocky start on Thursday, she rallied with three birdies to finish even-par. Friday proved more successful, with her first 17 holes played in three under before a late bogey left her two under for the tournament.

Thompson demonstrated solid control amidst tough conditions, gaining nearly two strokes off the tee and excelling on the greens. She sank crucial birdie putts and even made a dramatic 43-foot par putt at the 10th hole. As she finished her rounds, she was just two strokes behind Jeeno Thitikul, the 18-hole leader.

“Experience always helps, but feeling good about your game is crucial,” Thompson said after her round. “It’s a matter of bringing your best when it counts.”

Despite announcing a reduced schedule last season, Thompson has still made seven appearances this year, prioritizing her mental well-being and practice when needed. Her commitment to improvement remains, as she continues to refine her skills while allowing herself time to rest.

If successful this weekend, Thompson could capture her second major title, a significant milestone in her career. “I just want to take it one shot at a time,” she said. “I’m focusing on the present, embracing the moment.”

With 36 holes remaining, the heat and wind are sure to challenge all competitors. But Lexi Thompson is optimistic, reminding herself of the opportunity ahead: another chance at glory in women’s golf.