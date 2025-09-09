Business
Lexus Confirms 2026 IS Sedan with Significant Updates
PLANO, Texas — Lexus has officially announced the 2026 IS model for the United States, confirming it will only be available as the IS 350 with options for rear- or all-wheel drive. This marks an exciting continuation for the brand’s entry-level sedan, which has been in circulation since 2013.
The new IS does not come as a completely redesigned model but appears to be the third facelift of the existing vehicle. Initial concerns about the survival of the smaller IS have been alleviated due to this refreshed offering. The overall length of the vehicle has been slightly extended by 0.4 inches, primarily due to redesigned bumpers. The unchanged width, height, and wheelbase signify that this update keeps much of the car’s original styling.
Among the notable updates, the 2026 IS receives a fresh exterior color option called Neutrino Gray. Additional enhancements include new 19-inch alloy wheels and redesigned brake calipers. The interior features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a touchscreen of the same size, as well as updated climate controls. Notably, the cumbersome trackpad has been abandoned in favor of more user-friendly buttons for seat heating and cooling, as well as a volume knob.
To improve performance, Lexus has upgraded the 2026 IS with rack-parallel electric power steering and a linear solenoid-type adaptive suspension. These additions aim to enhance handling and ride comfort. However, the absence of a V-8 engine in this model may disappoint some enthusiasts.
The all-new IS will retain two variations: the IS 350 and the IS 300h. The IS 350 features both rear and all-wheel drive options, while the IS 300h remains strictly rear-wheel drive. Both configurations will come equipped with advanced safety tech, including a hands-off highway driving feature.
Lexus plans to launch the revised IS in selected markets beginning next year, promising a blend of practicality and modern styling for their loyal customer base.
Recent Posts
- Diego Luna and Mayor Macías Close 10th Hay Festival in Querétaro
- Purata Discusses World Cup Aspirations, Praises Japan and South Korea
- Lee Kang-in Faces Competition at PSG Amid Injuries
- Atlético Bucaramanga Aims for Surprise in Liga BetPlay
- Ancelotti Expected to Rest Raphinha for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia
- Crawford Challenges Canelo in Historic Boxing Clash
- 19.7 Million Children Vaccinated in Polio Campaign Across Pakistan
- Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups
- Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution
- U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium
- Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles
- Global Filmmakers Unite to Boycott Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics
- Packers Sign WR Christian Watson to $13.25 Million Extension
- Álvaro Fidalgo Eyes Opportunity with Mexican National Team