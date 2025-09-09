Lexus Confirms 2026 IS Sedan with Significant Updates

PLANO, Texas — Lexus has officially announced the 2026 IS model for the United States, confirming it will only be available as the IS 350 with options for rear- or all-wheel drive. This marks an exciting continuation for the brand’s entry-level sedan, which has been in circulation since 2013.

The new IS does not come as a completely redesigned model but appears to be the third facelift of the existing vehicle. Initial concerns about the survival of the smaller IS have been alleviated due to this refreshed offering. The overall length of the vehicle has been slightly extended by 0.4 inches, primarily due to redesigned bumpers. The unchanged width, height, and wheelbase signify that this update keeps much of the car’s original styling.

Among the notable updates, the 2026 IS receives a fresh exterior color option called Neutrino Gray. Additional enhancements include new 19-inch alloy wheels and redesigned brake calipers. The interior features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a touchscreen of the same size, as well as updated climate controls. Notably, the cumbersome trackpad has been abandoned in favor of more user-friendly buttons for seat heating and cooling, as well as a volume knob.

To improve performance, Lexus has upgraded the 2026 IS with rack-parallel electric power steering and a linear solenoid-type adaptive suspension. These additions aim to enhance handling and ride comfort. However, the absence of a V-8 engine in this model may disappoint some enthusiasts.

The all-new IS will retain two variations: the IS 350 and the IS 300h. The IS 350 features both rear and all-wheel drive options, while the IS 300h remains strictly rear-wheel drive. Both configurations will come equipped with advanced safety tech, including a hands-off highway driving feature.

Lexus plans to launch the revised IS in selected markets beginning next year, promising a blend of practicality and modern styling for their loyal customer base.