Sports
Leylah Fernandez Praises Fellow Canadian Alex Eala at US Open
NEW YORK, NY — Leylah Fernandez and Alex Eala have formed a connection beyond tennis at the US Open, showcasing their mutual respect and shared heritage as Filipino-Canadians. In an interview at the US Open media center, Fernandez described Eala as ‘an amazing player’ and expressed admiration for her intensity and focus.
“Earlier this year, I didn’t get the chance to really talk to her, but we always cross paths. We always say hi,” Fernandez said. The 22-year-old left-hander noted that Eala’s achievements this year are impressive and predicted great things for her future. “She’s super aggressive on court, so there are definitely great things coming,” Fernandez added.
During their conversation, Fernandez acknowledged Eala’s role as a role model for young athletes in the Filipino community. “She’s inspiring a lot of young Filipinos and Filipinas to continue their journey, whether in sport or other passions,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez, who reached the US Open final in 2021, believes her Filipino roots have influenced her life and career. “The Filipino roots definitely inspired me on and off the court growing up,” she remarked. When visiting her grandfather in Mississauga, she enjoys Filipino food and culture, which she credits for motivating her in tennis.
Fresh off her title in Washington, D.C., Fernandez is working to build momentum in New York. She has a U.S. Open match scheduled for Sunday at 12:40 p.m. on Court 17.
Looking to the future, Fernandez expressed a desire to visit the Philippines. “That’s been my dream,” she shared. “I want to do a tennis clinic there, visit the cities where my Lolo and Lola were born, and just enjoy the culture. It would be an amazing family trip for all of us.”
When discussing how she handles pressure in matches, Fernandez viewed it as a welcome challenge, saying, “For me, I like the challenge. It’s not really pressure but a moment I’ve always dreamed of.”
Recent Posts
- Learner Tien Prepares for Grand Slam Debut Against Djokovic
- Leylah Fernandez Praises Fellow Canadian Alex Eala at US Open
- Galatasaray Faces Kayserispor in Crucial Match This Sunday
- Jannik Sinner Faces Health Scare Ahead of US Open
- Rory McIlroy Prepares for Ryder Cup Amid Evolving Golf Landscape
- Phillies and Twins to Play 2026 Field of Dreams Game in Iowa
- 2025 US Open Kicks Off With Exciting Matches In New York
- Ancient Mural Found in Peru Demands Preservation Amid Urgent Threats
- Real Madrid Faces Real Oviedo in First La Liga Meeting Since 2001
- Everton Eyes Villarreal Striker Etta Eyong Ahead of Transfer Deadline
- Camille Kostek Shows Off Swimsuit Collection During Lake Como Trip
- Chiefs Prepare for Season with Key Offensive Line Changes
- FC Porto Hosts Casa Pia in Liga Portugal Showdown
- Real Madrid Legend Calls for Casemiro’s Return Amid Transfer Rumors
- Alex Palou Claims Pole Position at Milwaukee Mile 250
- Universal’s Epic Universe Expands Express Passes to New Rides
- Spanish Clash in Serie A: Como Faces Lazio in Season Opener
- Manchester United Eyes Young Goalkeeper Senne Lammens
- The Rainmaker Debuts to Strong Ratings Across Multiple Platforms
- Learner Tien to Face Djokovic with Michael Chang’s Guidance