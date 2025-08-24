Leylah Fernandez Praises Fellow Canadian Alex Eala at US Open

NEW YORK, NY — Leylah Fernandez and Alex Eala have formed a connection beyond tennis at the US Open, showcasing their mutual respect and shared heritage as Filipino-Canadians. In an interview at the US Open media center, Fernandez described Eala as ‘an amazing player’ and expressed admiration for her intensity and focus.

“Earlier this year, I didn’t get the chance to really talk to her, but we always cross paths. We always say hi,” Fernandez said. The 22-year-old left-hander noted that Eala’s achievements this year are impressive and predicted great things for her future. “She’s super aggressive on court, so there are definitely great things coming,” Fernandez added.

During their conversation, Fernandez acknowledged Eala’s role as a role model for young athletes in the Filipino community. “She’s inspiring a lot of young Filipinos and Filipinas to continue their journey, whether in sport or other passions,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez, who reached the US Open final in 2021, believes her Filipino roots have influenced her life and career. “The Filipino roots definitely inspired me on and off the court growing up,” she remarked. When visiting her grandfather in Mississauga, she enjoys Filipino food and culture, which she credits for motivating her in tennis.

Fresh off her title in Washington, D.C., Fernandez is working to build momentum in New York. She has a U.S. Open match scheduled for Sunday at 12:40 p.m. on Court 17.

Looking to the future, Fernandez expressed a desire to visit the Philippines. “That’s been my dream,” she shared. “I want to do a tennis clinic there, visit the cities where my Lolo and Lola were born, and just enjoy the culture. It would be an amazing family trip for all of us.”

When discussing how she handles pressure in matches, Fernandez viewed it as a welcome challenge, saying, “For me, I like the challenge. It’s not really pressure but a moment I’ve always dreamed of.”