LGBTQ+ Hotline to End Specialized Support Amid Rising Suicide Rates

Doylestown, Pennsylvania – On July 17, 2025, the national suicide hotline will cease its specialized services for LGBTQ+ individuals, a critical resource that has supported many in crisis.

The decision comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which ordered the termination of this program on June 18, 2025. Since 2022, callers who identified as LGBTQ+ have been able to connect with counselors who provided tailored, identity-affirming support through the hotline’s ‘Press 3’ option.

While the general hotline will remain operational, the loss of tailored services could be especially harmful. According to a report by The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ individuals are at a higher risk of suicide, largely due to societal mistreatment and discrimination.

“For many, this specialized support is literally a lifeline,” said a representative from The Trevor Project. “When individuals are struggling with mental health issues, it can be overwhelming to explain their identity and experiences to someone who does not understand.”

The closing of this service coincides with a wider national trend of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, which many fear exacerbates the vulnerabilities faced by queer individuals. The reality of missing out on support when feeling isolated can often lead to tragic consequences.

In addition to the hotline’s closure, Tennessee recently enacted a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Studies show that access to such care can significantly reduce depression and suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth.

As Pride Month comes to a close, advocates express their grief for those impacted by these policy changes. “We mourn the lives lost and the youth who continue to fight for understanding and acceptance,” said an activist. “This is not just a number; these are lives.”

Despite the troubling developments, The Trevor Project remains dedicated to its mission and will continue to offer services through its own hotline. Those in need can reach out to speak with a trained crisis counselor at 1-866-488-7386, available 24/7.